Ward Watch | Residents of Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore and conservancy workers at loggerheads over open dumping and waste segregation

February 14, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 65: Ramanathapuram (Central Zone) Main areas: Sungam, Veerappa Thevar Colony, Nanjundapuram Road, Trichy Road, Sivaram Nagar, Karunanidhi Nagar Voters: Female - 7056, Male - 7182, Others - 3, Total - 14241 Councillor: M. Rajeswari (DMK) Contact number: 8925514065 Issues: Open dumping and lack of source segregation Infrastructure: Urban Primary Health Centre, Corporation school, public park

The residents of Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore city, specifically Ward 65, are at loggerheads with the Corporation conservancy workers over poor waste management practices. While the residents accuse the conservancy workers of open dumping and burning of waste on vacant plots, the conservancy workers counter the accusation by highlighting the issue of zero source segregation of waste.

The first and foremost problem in waste collection, according to the residents, is inconvenient timings.

“Waste is collected from households from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., when people are rushing to head to work. The timing does not suit people living in apartments or houses without compound walls, due to fear of dogs creating a mess,” a member of the Sivaram Nagar Residents’ Association said.

S. K. Selvaguru, a resident of Karunanidhi Nagar, says, “Conservancy workers are also resorting to open dumping and burning of waste on vacant lands. This practice poses environmental hazards.”

The residents also cite specific examples, such as Police Kandasamy Street, where surplus materials from underground drainage works and debris from excavation for water and drainage connections have been left along the road.

Meanwhile, conservancy workers highlight instances where residents dispose of waste in the open during night hours due to impatience with scheduled waste collection services.

They said that despite repeated requests, source segregation of waste remains a non-starter. A sanitation official remarked, “We have announced over loud speakers and spoken to most residents personally explaining the importance of segregating waste into organic or biodegradable waste, dry waste and hazardous waste. But so far less than 10% have complied.”

In response to the residents’ grievances regarding pipes and debris, an engineering official from Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) said, “Recently, we finished UGD works in the Ward, but have left the pipes for connection to be given to houses that were left out. We will be clearing the debris soon.”

Further, Corporation Commissioner said the civic body was looking into sanitation issue raised by residents in the city and tracking workers’ routes daily. “We have been conducting meetings everyday with sanitation officials to address this issue,” he added.

