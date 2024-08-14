Ward Watch | Residents of Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore endure seven-year wait for roads

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 87: Kuniyamuthur (South Zone) Main areas Puttuvikki Main Road, Palakkad-Coimbatore Road, PKG Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Vasantham Nagar Voters Female - 8242, Male - 8399, Others - 2, Total - 16643 Councillor P. Babu (DMK) Contact number 8925514087 Issues Damaged roads, lack of UGD and drinking water connections Infrastructure Public toilets, new street lights

Kuniyamuthur, forming the Coimbatore Corporation’s Ward 87, is waiting for basic road infrastructure for over seven years.

This South Zone ward includes Puttuvikki Road, connecting the city to Palakkad, and features various residential areas and farms. However, recently, residents have protested against the civic body’s neglect of added areas and demanded basic amenities.

Previously made of mud and stone, roads in the ward were further damaged in 2017 by underground drainage works carried out in three of the five Corporation zones, at ₹250 crore. “The project was to be completed in 2021, but due to COVID-19, there was a delay. It has been three years since, and the process is yet to be expedited,” said ward councillor P. Babu (DMK).

Meanhwile, residents find commuting through the ward’s inner lanes difficult and raise concerns about accessing the schools in the area. “The roads take days to recover from rain-induced inundation, posing danger for school children,” a resident said.

However, the Corporation has proposed a ₹12-crore plan to lay roads, pending State government approval. “UGD works are expected to be completed in a few months,” the councillor added.

Additionally, residents highlighted the lack of drinking water connections. “In summer, we face severe water shortages,” said L. Benoy, a resident of PKG Nagar. In response, the Corporation noted that Kuniyamuthur is included in the Pilloor-III project and with trial runs under way, direct water supply is expected to commence soon.