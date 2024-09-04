Ward Watch | Residents of Kovaipudur in Coimbatore demand action on bus stand and waste management issues

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 90: Kovaipudur (South Zone) Main areas Kovaipudur, Siruvani Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Kovai Garden, Perumal Nagar Voters Female - 5875, Male - 5790, Others - 5, Total - 11670 Councillor D. Ramesh (AIADMK) Contact number 8925514090 Issues Open dumping, damaged roads, lack of bus stand

Residents of Kovaipudur are facing several pressing issues, including the need for a proper bus stand and concerns over waste management.

The bus stand, which serves as the final stop for town buses arriving from Gandhipuram, Singanallur, Ganapathy, and Ukkadam, has yet to be constructed in the adjacent open ground despite residents’ demands for the past 10 years. Buses typically halt here for about 10 minutes before continuing to their destinations

The 40-foot-wide road, locally known as the bus terminus road, connecting Kovaipudur to the main road, often experiences heavy congestion. An autorickshaw driver R. Ramesh noted that the presence of buses occupying a quarter of the road’s width disrupts the traffic flow. “On Thursdays, the traffic worsens further due to the weekly vegetable market held in the ground adjacent to the bus stand,” he added.

Open dumping is another major issue in the ward. S. Ramanathan, a resident of Kovai Garden said, ”littering by people is common and that conservancy workers often burn garden waste such as branches, leaves, dried grass, and plant debris, when garbage is not collected for a week due to delays.”

He expressed concern over the hazardous smoke from burning waste, which causes health problems and suffocation. “Moreover, the stagnant waste becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and is consumed by stray cattle and horses in the area,” he added.

K. Jeevananthan, president of the Kovaipudur Resident’s Welfare Association, stated that they have petitioned both the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and the Corporation regarding the bus stand issue and are awaiting a response. He also mentioned that they have requested the City Police Department to improve the maintenance of surveillance cameras in the ward, noting that only 40 out of 78 cameras are currently operational.

Councillor D. Ramesh explained that the open grounds near the bus stand are owned by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. Efforts are under way to find an alternative site for the bus stand, but this process is delayed due to necessary changes in bus routes. He has also requested the Corporation to construct a public toilet near the bus stand in the meantime.

Regarding the waste management issue, he noted, “There is only one garbage collection truck for the entire South Zone, which services every 20 wards on alternate days. During the intervals, waste tends to accumulate. I have requested the Corporation to allot another garbage collection truck to the zone,” he said.