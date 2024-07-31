ADVERTISEMENT

Ward Watch | Residents of Coimbatore’s Podanur demand roundabouts for road safety

Updated - July 31, 2024 07:17 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 05:31 pm IST

Avantika Krishna

Vehicles at several junctions along the Podanur Main Road in Coimbatore face traffic congestion. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 85: Podanur (South Zone)
Main areas
Podanur Main Road, Church Road, Vellalore Main Road, Link Road
Voters
Female - 5273, Male - 5709, Others - 1, Total - 10983
Councillor
V. Sarala (INC)
Contact number
8925514085
Issues
Irregular drinking water supply
Infrastructure
Public toilets, new street lights

Residents of Podanur (Ward 85) in Coimbatore are increasingly voicing their concerns over road safety on the Podanur Main Road. The primary issue they are facing is the urgent need for roundabouts at several key junctions along the major thoroughfare.

The Podanur Main Road has become a focal point of community concern due to frequent accidents and congestion at its junctions. Residents argue that installing roundabouts at critical intersections would significantly improve traffic flow and enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians alike.

“Many junctions on the Podanur Main Road lack clear traffic management solutions, leading to frequent near-miss incidents and collisions. During peak office hours, there is bumper-to-bumper traffic, especially at the junction before Church Road, on the way to Podanur railway station,” a resident said.

In response to the escalating traffic issues, residents have submitted petitions and organised public meetings to seek installation of roundabouts.

“Improving traffic management is not just about convenience; it’s about ensuring the safety of everyone who uses this road,” said a resident. “Roundabouts can streamline traffic flow and prevent accidents, which is why we are pushing for their installation.”

Access to clean water is also a significant concern for Podanur residents. They have reported that the water supply in the area is inconsistent, with frequent shortages affecting households. Additionally, there are concerns about the quality of water, with some residents reporting contamination issues.

A senior Corporation official said that the frequency of drinking and salt water supply has been increased to once in every three to five days, compared to the previous interval of once in every 10 days. “We will investigate which areas face water contamination issues and take steps to rectify them,” the official added.

