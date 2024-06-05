GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ward Watch | North Selvapuram residents in Coimbatore grapple with multiple issues

Updated - June 05, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
An open dumping spot in North Selvapuram.

An open dumping spot in North Selvapuram. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 76: North Selvapuram (West Zone)
Main areas:
Telungupalayam, Chokkampudur Road, Perur Main Road, Ponnaiah Raja Puram, Ramamurthy Road
Voters:
Female - 6,909, Male - 7,899, Others - 0, Total - 14,808
Councillor:
P. Rajkumar (DMK)
Contact number:
8925514076
Issues:
Llack of underground drainage facility
Infrastructure:
Public health centre, public toilets

Residents of North Selvapuram in Coimbatore, which encompasses Ward 76, are grappling with multiple issues, including open dumping, frequent flooding, and traffic hazards. Many locals believe that the residents themselves are partly to be blamed for some of these problems.

Located on the western edge of the city, bordering Perur, North Selvapuram recently became part of the Coimbatore Corporation’s new waste collection system, managed by private contractors. Despite this initiative, the area has seen an increase in open dumping spots over the past six months.

According to P. Ambika, a resident of Bharathi Nagar, the problem is exacerbated by people’s reluctance to segregate waste. “People do not segregate waste as stipulated by sanitation workers and supervisors. They prefer to dispose of mixed waste. It is the lack of care for the environment, and everyone thinks that waste segregation is someone else’s responsibility,” she said.

In an effort to enforce compliance, the Corporation has collected around ₹20,000 in fines over the last two months from residents handing over mixed waste to sanitation workers.

However, P. Rajkumar (DMK), the ward councillor, believes that the real issue lies in changing people’s attitudes. “The issue is not with waste collection but rather with the mentality of people. We have formed multiple groups to raise awareness, but despite this, there is resistance,” he noted.

Another pressing issue in North Selvapuram is the recurrent flooding during the monsoon season. Bharathi Nagar and Priya Nagar, being low-lying areas, are particularly vulnerable. Water from storm drains and underground drains often overflows, creating unsanitary conditions on the roads.

“This has been the case for a long time. Although authorities have been clearing everything in time by using pumps, a permanent solution needs to be implemented,” stated N. Sivakumar, a member of the Meenakshi Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

Traffic safety is also a major concern near the LIC bus stop in the ward, a key entry point for vehicles from Perur. The crossing’s long curve makes it accident-prone. Anand Prasad, a resident, said the lack of a speedbreaker poses significant risks to pedestrians. “Vehicles travel at high speed, and just last weekend, someone was hurt,” he said.

An official from the Corporation’s Engineering Department stated that plans to install speed-breakers were delayed due to elections but will begin soon.

