Ward Watch | Living conditions appalling in Ukkadam, say residents

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 86: Ukkadam (South Zone) Main areas Ukkadam Bypass, Anbu Nagar, Rose Park, Rose Avenue, Reshma Garden, Nila Garden Voters Female - 12365, Male - 13145, Others - 8, Total - 25518 Councillor E. Ahamed Kabir (DMK) Contact number 8925514086 Issues Strong odour, contaminated groundwater, damaged roads Infrastructure Public toilets, new street lights

Residents of Ukkadam, located in Coimbatore’s Ward 86, have been advocating for basic sanitation and road infrastructure for years. The lack of these essentials has significantly worsened living conditions over the past two years.

The ward, located south of Periyakulam (Big Tank), has a large Muslim population with over 20 mosques and five madrasas nearby. It also includes the Pullukadu housing unit, the old Ukkadam fish market, and two overhead tanks for drinking water storage and distribution under construction.

However, residents view the ward as a testing ground for the Corporation, housing a sewage treatment plant (STP), a major waste transfer station, a material recovery facility (MRF) for dry waste, a new fish market under lock and key, and an animal birth control centre.

“This region is purely residential. The STP and MRF are right next to houses, causing unbearable stench and contamination. The CCMC has turned Ukkadam into a mini Vellalore despite the large residential population,” said a Rose Park resident.

Over the past two years, nine major residential colonies—including Anbu Nagar, Rose Park, Rose Avenue, Reshma Garden, Nila Garden, and N.S. Park—have repeatedly petitioned the civic body and the district administration to address or manage these odour-causing facilities, but their efforts have been unsuccessful.

The residents state that waste from the Ukkadam MRF is rarely moved, resulting in the entire region being enveloped by a strong stench.

Additionally, they highlight a more dangerous issue: contamination of groundwater due to untreated water released from the Ukkadam STP.

A water channel behind the STP in Rose Park is consistently filled with sewage. “The channel runs along homes and seeps into the ground, contaminating the water residents use. Several people have developed skin infections because of this,” said Kovai Sayed, a residents’ association secretary.

Some families collect and process silt from the same drain to find gold specks. Although they no longer burn the dirt, which previously caused air pollution, handling the contaminated silt directly and living nearby has raised significant health concerns in the community.

Making matters worse, most roads in the ward urgently need resurfacing. Made with stones and mud, they are filled with massive potholes that cause severe flooding during rains. “The roads here are the worst in the city. Anyone visiting Ukkadam on a two-wheeler is likely to fall,” said a resident.

Repairs to underground drains have worsened the roads. Ward councillor E. Ahamed Kabir remains silent at Coimbatore Corporation meetings. “Without action from the authorities, this region won’t find long-term solutions,” residents warned.

