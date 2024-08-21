Ward Watch | Kuniyamuthur residents in Coimbatore struggle with poor road conditions

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 88: Kuniyamuthur (South Zone) Main areas J.J. Nagar, Abirami Nagar, Sundakamuthur Main Road, Palakkad-Coimbatore Road. Voters Female - 8012, Male - 8417, Others - 3, Total - 16432 Councillor P. Senthilkumar (DMK) Contact number 8925514088 Issues Lack of mini bus service Infrastructure Public toilets, new stormwater drains

Residents of Ward 88 in Kuniyamuthur have been dealing with poor road conditions for the past three years, as roads remain dug up due to ongoing underground drainage installation. During the rainy season, the situation worsens, with many internal roads becoming waterlogged and obstructed by mud, making travel challenging.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Satish, a resident of JJ Nagar, noted that the area experiences significant flooding during rainfall. He also highlighted the need for the mini-bus service, which has not resumed since it was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Many students who attend the government high school in Kuniyamuthur, along with women employed as domestic workers and daily wage earners, would benefit from the return of this service,” he said.

P. Haridas, a bike mechanic in Ambika Nagar, mentioned that the poor road conditions have caused several accidents. “Many two-wheeler riders slip on the muddy roads because they lose grip,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Ramachandran, a retired Assistant Commissioner and president of the Ward 88 Residents’ Association, pointed out that the roads have been in poor condition for the past two years. However, after intervention by the ward councilor, the corporation has started work on relaying the Cholan Nagar main road.

Councilor P. Senthilkumar confirmed that funds have been sanctioned for road repairs, which will be completed in three phases over the next two months.

Regarding the mini-bus service, the councillor explained that it was suspended due to the road condition. “I have spoken to the service providers, and once the roads are laid, the mini-bus service will resume,” he said. The restored service will connect the Coimbatore-Palakkad road and Sundakamuthur main road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.