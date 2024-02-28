Ward Watch | Deteriorating condition of roads pose a challenge to Ram Nagar residents in Coimbatore

February 28, 2024 03:10 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 67: Ram Nagar (Central Zone) Main areas: Ponniyan Street, Kalingarayan Street, Cross Cut Road, Siddhapudur Road, ATT Colony Road, Park Gate Road, Dr. Nanjappa Road Voters: Female - 9,027, Male - 8,765, Others - 2, Total - 17,794 Councillor: R. Vidya (DMK) Contact number: 8925514067 Issues: Poor road infrastructure; traffic congestion Infrastructure: Corporation park, two public toilets

The deplorable condition of roads in Ram Nagar (Ward 67) pose a major and persistent challenge to the residents of the area. Potholes, cracks, and uneven surfaces have turned the streets into a maze for motorists to navigate.

The roads have deteriorated over the last 12 months predominantly due to repeated underground drainage (UGD) and drinking water supply connection works in the area. The residents say that despite the works being completed little over two months ago, not much has been done to lay new roads.

Priya Srinivasan, a long-time resident of Ponniyan Street in Ram Nagar, said, “The condition of the roads in Ram Nagar has turned bad. But, it is not just about inconvenience anymore; it is about safety. Speed-breakers have not been marked and most road turnings are in poor shape, and several motorists fall off the vehicles because of the roads.”

The situation has worsened with repeated patch works carried out to temporarily fix the roads. “Since this is a commercial area with multiple businesses, heavy vehicles often travel on these roads, making these temporary fixes futile. Moreover, due to bad roads, heavy vehicles often get stuck or cause traffic jams along the streets,” said Rajesh Kumar, who runs a small business on Kalingarayan Street.

Further, pedestrians find it difficult to walk along pavements on several parts of Ram Nagar due to encroachments by two-wheelers. “Since it is difficult to walk around even on residential streets, we resort to ordering groceries and other things home. Though there is a public park in the vicinity, poor maintenance and the roads enroute discourage us from using it,” a residents living close to the government park in Ram Nagar said.

In response to the outcry, an engineering official of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) said, “ We are looking to expedite measures to address the issue. However, due to the lack of funds, we are prioritising certain added areas for now. We have proposed new roads for Ram Nagar too and works will begin by March.”