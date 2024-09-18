GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ward Watch | Demand for daily garbage collection to tackle open dumping rises in Ward 92 of Coimbatore Corporation

Published - September 18, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.
Smoke rises from burned garbage in Ward 92’s EB Colony in Coimbatore city.

Smoke rises from burned garbage in Ward 92’s EB Colony in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 92: B.K. Pudur (South Zone)
Main areas
Indira Nagar, B.K. Pudur, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Ashok Kumar Nagar, Sharadha Nagar, Sugunapuram
Voters
Female - 8,580, Male - 8,150, Others - 2, Total - 16,732
Councillor
R. Vetriselvan (DMK)
Contact number
8925514092
Issues
Irregular collection of garbage

Ward 92, which encompasses Indira Nagar, B.K. Pudur, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Ashok Kumar Nagar, Sharadha Nagar and Sugunapuram face growing concerns over irregular garbage collection and the rise of open dumping.

G. Velusamy, secretary of Indira Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said, “Garbage is not collected daily. Conservancy workers come once in every two or three days, often after 9 a.m., leaving trash in homes uncollected for office-goers.”

R. Aravindasan from Ashok Kumar Nagar added, “Irregular collection leads to public dumping, and the garbage piles aren’t fully cleared by the Corporation. Trash like sanitary pads, diapers, and plastics are being burned by workers, filling the air with hazardous smoke.”

In Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, a senior citizen who wished to remain anonymous urged the Corporation to complete underground drainage (UGD) works swiftly. “Wastewater from some homes is being let into drains. If UGD work is finished, all the waste can flow through proper channels,” he said.

In addition to waste management issues, residents have raised concerns over speeding by students from nearby hostels and PG accommodations. With many college students in the Ward, fast riding on narrow residential streets has become a frequent issue.

Sanitary Inspector C. Murugan noted, “We have four mini trucks and 14 pushcarts for garbage collection. Delays occur only when workers take leave, but otherwise, we maintain cleanliness in the ward.”

R. Vetriselvan, Ward Councillor and Deputy Mayor, said, “We have submitted a proposal to the State government to increase the number of conservancy staff for the city. Once approved, we will be able to improve waste management services.”

September 18, 2024

