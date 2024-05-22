Ward Watch | Demand for better sanitation grows louder in P.N. Pudur in Coimbatore

Residents of P.N. Pudur, encompassing Ward 74 and primarily comprising the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University are advocating for improved sanitation facilities in the largely lower-income neighbourhood.

The call for action emanates from inhabitants of Ponnaiah Raja Puram, a community of 800 families situated between TNAU and Kumarasamy tank, demarcating the adjoining ward along the shared bund of the water body with Selvampathy tank.

Their homes, constructed with mud and exposed bricks, typically feature a 10x10 ft room each, accommodating four to five occupants. While some have upgraded their homes due to improved employment opportunities, many still reside in smaller dwellings lacking bathroom facilities.

S. Abhi, a resident employed as a helper in a nearby high-rise apartment, voiced concerns: “Around 500 people rely on the sole public restroom with 10 toilets in the vicinity. Although we make efforts to maintain its cleanliness, there are instances where sanitation officials lock the facility. This poses inconvenience, particularly for women and children during emergencies.”

In response, G. Selva, the zonal sanitation supervisor overseeing the upkeep of existing facilities, said, “Currently, construction of 10 additional units is under way on the premises and is slated for completion by month end.”

