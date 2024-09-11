Ward watch | Concerns mount over public toilets and water infrastructure at B.K. Pudur in Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 91: B.K. Pudur (South Zone) Main areas Cosmo Colony, Sri Nagar, Sathy Nagar, Parvathy Puram, Netaji Nagar, Kulathupalayam. Voters Female - 6888, Male - 6599, Others - 3, Total - 13490 Councillor M. Rajendran (DMK) Contact number 8925514091 Issues Degraded sanitation facilities, deteriorating water distribution system

Residents of Ward 91, B.K. Pudur in Coimbatore’s south zone, have voiced grievances about the poor state of public toilets and deteriorating water infrastructure. The ward faces critical issues, including unsanitary public restrooms and leaking water pipes, which are adversely affecting daily life.

A women’s toilet in Sathya Nagar, demolished and rebuilt a year ago under the Swachh Bharat Mission, remains unopened. This has caused distress among residents of Parvathy Puram and Sathya Nagar, where 40% of households still lack proper toilet facilities.

K. Uma Shankar, a resident of Sathya Nagar, emphasised, “Opening the women’s toilet is essential to alleviate the strain on the Parvathy Puram facility.” He further noted, “The roads in the ward lack markings, and because of this, speed-breakers are tough to spot. Many youngsters who ride fast are unable to control their vehicles, which is dangerous for them and pedestrians.”

Water supply issues are also prevalent. R. Thilagavathi, a resident of Parvathy Puram, said, “Corporation pipelines that supply drinking and borewell water are laid open, and the leaks are visible. Because of the leaks, those of us living in areas at slightly higher level experience reduced water flow.”

Additionally, the extended underground drainage work has caused damage to pipelines. S. Ramaswamy, a resident of Sri Nagar, said, “The newly-laid pipeline for the 24/7 water supply was damaged during the UGD work, and now the Corporation workers are demanding payment for its replacement.”

Garbage dumping remains another issue. Burnt waste was found at several locations in the ward. Ward supervisor A. Manikandan explained, “39 garbage bins were removed as part of dustbin-free initiative to regularise segregated door-to-door waste collection, but residents continue to dump trash in undesignated areas.”

Ward councillor M. Rajendran said, “the toilet will be opened for public use soon, as the compound wall construction is currently under way. Additionally, the old water tank will be demolished to improve access at the entrance. Leakages in the old pipelines, which were laid 30 years ago, will be repaired soon.”

