Private lorries dump debris despite fine, CCTV cameras to be installed soon, says Coimbatore Corporation councillor of Ward 17

March 15, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Heaps of waste and debris piled up near private land and constant vehicle movement on narrow lanes pose an inconvenience to locals in Mullai Nagar of Kavundampalayam in Ward 17 of the Coimbatore Corporation.

“Lorries dump debris and plastic waste near a private land in this area and since there are no CCTV cameras in open spaces here, the space has become a hub for youth to consume alcohol and even drugs, Kannan* (name changed) a 48-year-old resident, alleged.

Mr. Kannan* added, “Also, many residents, even after being warned repeatedly by officials and neighbours, still throw the waste into the Sanganoor Pallam canal or the open drains. To control this, firstly, an underground drainage system, which we have been lacking for over 30 years, must be installed immediately. Next, door-to-door waste collection must be improved.”

Councillor S. Subashree said, “Private lorry drivers unload the construction waste in the area. We have warned them regarding the pollution caused and that passersby may suffer serious injuries, if they trip on them. A hefty penalty, ranging from ₹10,000-₹20,000, was levied on a few drivers this year, so far. Further, steps to place surveillance cameras are on the cards in the area.”

“A proposal has been sent to the Corporation to bring machinery for clearing the debris near the pits, roadsides and drains. Alternative ways to completely stop residents from littering waste on roads are under consideration,” she added.

“Many vehicles go via Mullai Nagar, mainly to a Tasmac outlet in Thudiyalur late in the evenings. Cars plying speedily in narrow lanes are not safe for the residents, especially for the children in the anganwadi there,” a street vendor said.

“Two years ago, a man was hit by a speeding car in the area. The councillor, as requested by people, recently installed a speed-breaker to minimise speeding. Yet, steps to control traffic during evenings must be taken,” he added.

Ms. Subashree said, “We are planning to erect barricades in these areas to streamline vehicle flow. Moreover, there are no Tasmac outlets in this Ward, since there are many residential clusters and a government school here.”

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) secretary for the Ward K. Nandakumar said, “Streetlights in Balan Nagar, K.M Ramasamy Nagar and Mahalakshmi Nagar are dim. Only 15W bulbs have been fixed. This is dangerous for children and women as robberies and chain-snatching incidents may take place.”

“In the added Wards of the CCMC, the bulbs for the streetlights at internal roads are maintained as 20W and main roads is 90W. This is based on the street breadth. We have requested the Corporation to reconsider the decision for all the 40 added Wards,” an engineer in the civic body stated.

“Further, water is supplied only once in 10-12 days which is a major issue.” The engineer said as the water level in the Siruvani Dam is low, there is scarcity across many areas of the city.

An official in the local body added, “We have proposed a library in Bharathi Nagar on a 202.34 sqm open reserved site. An estimate for this is under way.”