Ward members seek action against panchayat president in Salem

February 12, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Four ward members of the Mettupatti panchayat have sought action against the panchayat president for not providing funds to their wards on Monday.

The Mettupatti panchayat has nine wards, of which Chandra is the president. On Monday, Thiyagarajan, Valarmathi, Kavitha Palaniappan, and Anusya Baskaran submitted a petition at the District Collectorate. The members alleged that the panchayat president was not sanctioning funds for their wards and not providing amenities like roads, street lights, and drinking water facilities. “The panchayat president’s husband is allegedly interfering in panchayat matters. We have submitted several petitions to the Block Development Officer, Panchayat Union Chairman, and District Collector seeking action against the president, but no action has been taken. We urge the District Collector to take action against the panchayat president within a week, or we will resign as ward members next Monday (February 19),” the ward members added.

Ends.

