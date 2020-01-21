Ward members allege withholding of result

Ward members from Jakkirnaickenpalayam Village Panchayat in Thondamuthur Panchayat Union petitioned District Collector K. Rajamani on Monday alleging deliberate withholding of result of the indirect elections held to select the vice-chairperson for the village panchayat.

In the petition submitted during the grievance redress meeting, they alleged that the Returning Officer merely announced the difference in votes and did not officially name the winning candidate.

Claiming that R. Pandeeswari from Ward No. 5 won the vice-chairperson post of the village panchayat, the petition requested Mr. Rajamani to intervene in the matter and announce the winner officially.

Man alleges threat from police

A man from Kavundampalayam petitioned Mr. Rajamani alleging arbitrary interrogation and threats from the police.

He visited the Collectorate with four minor daughters for the grievance redress meeting. In the petition, the man alleged that the police visited his residence on January 18 and 19 and allegedly used derogatory words against him and his family.

‘Poor infrastructure in anganwadi’

Members of the Communist Party of India submitted a petition to the Collector alleging poor infrastructure at an anganwadi in Pappanaickenpudur.

Signed by N. Chandran, the secretary of Pappanaickenpudur branch of CPI, the petition said that the anganwadi centre No. 0221 has over 20 students and the poor infrastructure leads to leakage from the roof during rains and that there is a danger of the roof collapsing.