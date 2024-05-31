Ward Councillor, husband booked for attack on youth who complained about garbage accumulation 

A Councillor of Mettupalayam Municipality and her husband were booked by the police on Saturday, a day after the latter attacked a youth and fractured his neck bone at Railway Colony in the midst of a quarrel.

The quarrel erupted as the 23rd ward Councillor Kavitha (Congress), accompanied by her husband Purshothaman, confronted the youth Goutham outside his residence, for complaining about accumulation of garbage in the railway colony to the Municipality

The youth lost his balance after he was given a blow by Purushothaman and fell on the ground, fracturing his neck. A video of the exchanges the husband-wife duo had with the youth went viral on social media.

Goutham was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint lodged by the youth, the Mettupalayam police have booked a case against the councillor and her husband under IPC sections 294b (using obscene words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation).

The police have registered another case against the youth based on a complaint lodged by the councillor and her husband, sources added.

Expressing shock over the act of the Congress councillor and her husband, Union Minister for Fisheries L. Murugan demanded that the police arrest them under stringent sections.

The youth had approached the civic body as the Councillor had not acted on his complaint. The act of the Councillor and her husband obstructing the garbage removal work by conservancy workers was deplorable. It was the bounden duty of the Councillor, as an elected representative, to work for the welfare of the entire ward, Mr. Murugan said.