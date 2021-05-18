War room receives 793 calls in 24 hours

Erode

18 May 2021 22:50 IST

The district-level Unified Commanding Centre that is serving as COVID-19 war room has received 793 calls in the first 24 hours after it became functional here on Monday.

The war room is functioning at the Corporation’s Central Office and is manned by 10 staff, a doctor and two psychologists a shift, which is eight hours. Started functioning at 10 a.m. on Monday, the centre received 456 calls on Monday while it received 337 calls till 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that most of the calls were related to persons raising queries that they have throat pain and fever and sought advice. The doctor on duty cleared their queries and advised them to follow a few steps and consult the doctor if fever persists. Other queries were related to availability of oxygen beds, availability of vaccine and the nearest vaccination centres and also centres where swab tests can be given. Also, many wanted to know the eligibility for enrolment under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and the forms needed to be submitted.

The public can contact 80569-31110, 82206-71110, 82207-91110, 87542-31110, 87543-81110, 87547-31110, 88703-61110, 88705-41110, 88705-81110 and 88706-91110.