War impact: pumpset manufacturers hit by high raw material prices

The hike in raw material prices in the last one week is leading to existential crisis for several pumpset manufacturers in Coimbatore, said K.V. Karthik, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association.

A press release from the association said that in the last one week, since the start of Ukraine war, copper prices have increased by ₹56, aluminium by ₹40, pig iron by ₹7, and steel by ₹10.

The industry has been repeatedly hit for the last two years with “repeated and uncontrolled” increase in raw material prices. With the war in Ukraine, the already volatile metal prices have again shot up severely, particularly those of iron, steel, copper, aluminium, and engineering plastics.

Pump manufacturers at present operate just 30 % capacity. The cost to manufacture a pumpset has risen 50 % with reference to 2020 material prices. The pump manufacturers were not able to pass on the entire extent of the price to the customers due to market resistance. Any further increase in pump prices will pull the demand down. Increase of pumpset prices have partially offset the cost of manufacture, but have led to a severe slowdown in demand.

Further slide in demand will make the running of the industry unviable. Most of the MSME pump manufacturers have already declared a cash loss. The year-end financials are expected to be negative for the industry, said Mr. Karthik.

“If raw material prices are not controlled, the ₹10,000 crore Coimbatore pump industry providing employment to lakh of persons will face an existential crisis and several MSME pump manufacturers will cease operating in the next few weeks,” he said.

S. Natarajan, secretary of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, and vice president of Coimbatore Metal Merchants Association, told The Hindu that several global factors were affecting raw material prices. There is no stability of prices now and there is a steep hike in the last 10 days, which is an international trend. If the war concludes, the prices are expected to take a couple of months to stabilise.