War impact: coir sector hit by drop in prices

The Ukraine war for the last few days has impacted hundreds of small-scale coir industries in Pollachi.

According to the data available, coir exports from India in 2020-2021 were worth ₹ 3,778 crore, registering 37 % growth over the previous year. Of this, coir fibre exports were worth ₹628 crore and coir pith exports were for ₹ 1,919 crore. The top markets for Indian coir are the U.S. and China.

S. Mahesh Kumar, president of Federation of Indian Coir Exporters’ Association, said vessel movement in the Black Sea was affected by the war and containers that reached Russia were taking time to return. With the war and sanctions, all dollar based exports were affected and the U.S. market was also seeing a drop in demand, apart from Europe. The container shortage issue had eased before the war. But, it has started again.

While exports to China continue, prices have fallen steeply in the last two weeks. For instance, the export price of coir fibre dropped 50 %. Coir fibre exports that were going at ₹20 a kg are now priced at just ₹9 to ₹10 a kg. In the case of coco pith, the peak prices were ₹ 27.50 a kg last year and have fallen to ₹16 to ₹17 a kg now.

“The war impact is high for all dollar based exports. Russia is also a major buyer of coir fibre and it has declined. Summer months are the best period to make coir products. But, this year, there are no prices,” he said.