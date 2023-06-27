Wanted history-sheeter ‘Dhilli’ arrested in Coimbatore

June 27, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

P. Dhiljith (40), known among the circles of criminal elements as ‘Dhilli’, landed in the custody of the police with synthetic drug methamphetamine in the early hours of Tuesday in Coimbatore.

The police claimed that Dhiljith, a native of Kerala, suffered fractures in both legs when he fell from a bridge in an attempt to evade arrest.

According to the police, they were on the lookout for Dhiljith for his alleged role in the murder of R. Sathyapandi (31), a native of Arapalayam in Madurai, near Nava India in Coimbatore in February this year. A five-member gang led by M. Sanjay Raja (32) of Sivanandapuram in Coimbatore chased Sathyapandi, a murder case accused who worked for a realtor, before hacking and shooting him to death on the Siddhapudur - Nava India Road in the city on February 12.

The police arrested Raja and his associates in connection with the murder. The accused told the investigators that Dhiljith, a friend of Raja from college days, was involved in the conspiracy for the murder, following which the police were on the lookout for him. However, Dhiljith remained elusive for over four months.

According to the police, they got specific information that Dhiljith came to the city to meet his family members and friends in the early hours of Tuesday. As the police rounded him at Kannappa Nagar in the city, he tried to escape and fell from a bridge. Having suffered fractures in both legs, he was admitted to a private hospital, the police claimed.

The police recovered seven grams of methamphetamine, a knife, a sickle, seven mobile phones and a laptop from Dhiljith, who had been on the move in places including Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad after Sathyapandi’s murder.

The investigators found out that Dhiljith had been using certain mobile applications to get in touch with his family members and friends. The police had a tough time tracking his location.

