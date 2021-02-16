Wall painting contest under way in govt. middle schools

A wall painting competition organised by Samagra Shiksha, as part of its community mobilisation programme, is under way at 235 government middle schools in the district.

The competitions began at the schools last week for the students of Classes 1 to 8. Since the schools have not reopened for these classes, the students were told to participate in the contest in the presence of their parents, by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, Samagra Shiksha officials said. Students have to paint on the walls for their schools and the topics include right to education, health and personal hygiene. The paintings are aimed at generating awareness among the students, teachers and the public and to beautify the school walls.

The headmasters of these schools will award cash prizes for the best paintings. The first prize will carry a cash award of ₹ 600, second prize ₹ 500 and third prize ₹ 400. The competitions will conclude by February 20, according to the officials.