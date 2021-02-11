Wall painting contest for school students under way in Erode

A student of the Panchayat Union Middle School at Koorapalayam in Erode paints on the compound wall of her school on Wednesday.

Erode

11 February 2021 00:07 IST

Under the Samagra Shiksha, a centrally sponsored Integrated Scheme for School Education, a wall painting contest for students is being conducted in all the 294 government middle schools in the district.

Students from 288 government middle schools and six Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya schools in the district are taking part in the contest.

The topics for the contest include COVID-19 awareness, sanitation and environmental awareness. The paints were provide by the schools concerned. “The objective is make students feel proud of their paintings drawn on the school compound walls,” officials said. Since middle schools were yet to be re-opened, students were asked to submit their drawing on a chart paper. Five best drawings were selected and the children were allowed to draw them on the compound walls of the schools. Of the five drawings, three were selected for the prize money. The contest began on February 8 and will go on till February 12.

Advertising

Advertising

The first three winners in each school will receive cheques for ₹ 600, ₹ 500 and ₹ 400 respectively.