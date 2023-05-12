ADVERTISEMENT

Wall painter falls to death from Coimbatore apartment, apathy alleged as body left on chair roadside 

May 12, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 The residents and builder of a gated community near Vadavalli here are accused of not swiftly attending to a man who had a fatal fall while painting the building and leaving the body on a chair on the roadside, after covering it with a bedspread, on Friday.

While it was alleged that the man, Chandran (50) of Athipalayam, was not rushed to a hospital immediately, the residents told the police that he died on the spot due to which the body was kept on a chair till an ambulance arrived.

The police said the incident happened at 9.30 a.m. Chandran was painting the exterior wall sitting on a hanger, ropes of which were held by two other painters from the terrace. Chandran fell from the height after one painter lost grip of the rope.

However, according to sources, the builder, Srinivasa Prabhu, other painters, and the residents did not alert the ambulance service or the police immediately.

After being alerted by a passerby, the police reached the spot around 10.30 a.m. The police claimed they were not alerted about the accident immediately after it took place.

Sources from the locality said a 108 ambulance reached the spot before the police arrived, after being alerted by a passerby. However, the crew did not attend the case, stating that the person was already dead.

The police later shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Vadavalli police said they registered a case against the builder under 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

