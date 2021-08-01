Wall demolished

The district administration on Sunday demolished a wall built by a promoter in Kondasamy Nagar, Pannimadai. The Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam had on Saturday petitioned the administration alleging that the promoter had built the wall to prevent the Dalit residents of the area from accessing the roads that take them to various areas.

The wall, TPDK general secretary K. Ramakrishnan alleged, was also to prevent the Dalits from having a look at what was happening on the other side. Further, he also said that the outfit’s complaint to the Pannimadai Panchayat did not yield the desired result.

After the demolition, Mr. Ramakrishnan said he was thankful to the administration for having acted on the outfit’s petition.