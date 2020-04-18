Walk-in Sample Kiosk comes up at CMCH

A Walk-in Sample Kiosk (WISK) for safe and easy collection of swab samples from those with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 became functional at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

People, who come to the outpatient ward of CMCH and get detected with symptoms of influenza like illness, will be directed to the WISK where lab technician will collect swab sample test from them. Those who willingly comes to the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 for testing will also be directed to WISK.

WISK ensures the safety of the technician, who collect the swab sample, as he or she sits inside a glass kiosk and extends hands through two holes. While a pair of gloves is attached to the hole, which can be disinfected after each sample collection, the technician wears another pair of disposable gloves from inside.

One person wearing personal protective equipment will remain outside the WISK for assistance.

Minister of Municipal Administration and Rural Development S. P. Velumani and District Collector K. Rajamani inspected the facility on Saturday.

CMCH Dean P. Kalidas said that swab samples collected from the WISK will be tested at the three PCR machines at the hospital which together can test up to 400 samples a day.