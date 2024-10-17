GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Walk-In interview for urban health nurses and staff nurses postponed due to heavy rains

Published - October 17, 2024 07:56 am IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation Commissioner has announced the postponement of the walk-in interview for the vacant posts of urban health nurses and staff nurses, originally scheduled for October 18. The decision comes in the light of the continuous heavy rain and the weather warning issued for Coimbatore district and surrounding areas.

Considering the safety of the candidates, the interview will now be held on November 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Candidates are advised to stay updated on further announcements regarding the interview process.

