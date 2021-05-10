Wait for Covaxin continues

The wait for Covaxin by people, who have to take their second shot, continues in Coimbatore district.

Second shot

As the district was getting doses of Covishield alone in recent allotments, people who have to take their second jab of Covaxin are in a fix now.

Many of them have been approaching government-run vaccination centres in the last several days.

People, who had taken their first jab of Covaxin from private vaccination centres, are also now forced to knock on the doors of government-run vaccination centres.

“Since we are not getting vaccines from the Health Department since April 30, we have closed the vaccination centre. Now we are asking them to approach government-run vaccination centres. People, who had taken their first shot of Covaxin, are suffering the most as they are unable to find it in government-run centres too,” said the spokesperson of a private hospital.

A 47-year-old woman, who had taken her jab of Covaxin from a private hospital, said she approached five government run centres last week to get her second shot, but none of them had its stock.

Though the district on Sunday got 11,200 doses of vaccine, all of them were Covishield. These doses were administered on Monday.

A notice board kept at the vaccination centre at the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, where the vaccination drive resumed after a gap of five days on Monday read that Covaxin was not available.

An official in the know of allocation of vaccines for Coimbatore district told The Hindu that it did not receive stocks of Covishield or Covaxin on Monday.

According to the official, it was uncertain when the district would get adequate doses of Covaxin to give second jabs to people.