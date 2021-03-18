Wait for better infrastructure continues in Tiruppur North

Coimbatore

18 March 2021 00:27 IST

Increase in yarn prices likely to emerge as a political issue during elections

Tiruppur North, consisting of panchayat unions and some of the wards of Tiruppur Corporation, has a mix of industrial and agricultural activities.

The AIADMK won here in 2011 and 2016. Launch of the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme and waiver of farm loans are positive measures for the farmers, says Sampath, a farmer from Thoravulur.

“The ground water level in the villages has gone down to 1,500 feet. Earlier, even turmeric was cultivated in our area. Now, it is mostly onions, bananas and maize. There are a few villages that have absolutely no industrial activity though the panchayats are close to Tiruppur,” he says.

The Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme is a long-pending demand that is getting ready for commissioning now. “Nearly 1,100 tanks and ponds will be rejuvenated under this scheme. In some villages the tanks and ponds were not included. We took this up as a demand and the PWD has agreed to include these tanks and ponds in the second phase. An integrated drinking water scheme is also on the anvil. These are positive developments,” he says.

On the industrial front, the increase in yarn prices has impacted small-scale knitwear units and job workers. It will next affect workers. Though the issue has so far remained an industrial issue, if the State and Central governments do not intervene, it can emerge as a political issue during elections, says M.P. Muthurathinam, president of Tiruppur Export and Manufacturers’ Association.

He adds that Tiruppur city needs better roads and public infrastructure. “There are so many foreign buyers who visit Tiruppur. Pollution levels are high in the city and roads are poor. These are the basic needs that need to be addressed,” he says.

Further, there are several social issues that are affecting production at the garment units. These need to be addressed in a holistic way for the welfare of workers and development of the garment industry, Mr. Muthurathinam says.

Another major requirement in Tiruppur North are colleges and educational institutions for higher studies, adds Mr. Sampath.