Wait for basic amenities near Ganapathy continues in Coimbatore

April 05, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Uncleared debris, garbage strewn near sewage culvert, lack of public toilets and a public health centre, regular water supply - the wait for cleaner surroundings for residents of Ward 20 is still on.

C. Giriraj (56) of Raja Nagar, in KK Nagar here said, “I have been a resident for over 50 years. Garbage has always been an issue, especially in the past year, the pile-up near the drain culverts grew multifold. The ditches and culverts are cleaned only when we call up the councillor, that too, once a month or two. It’s not regular.”

Balraj (58), a rag-picker in Bharathi and V.O.C Nagar for over 10 years, said, “The construction debris collected is sold to two scrap dealers in the area. Some are taken to other areas near Peelamedu.”

“The waste piles up on the road sides that connects the FCI Godown Road and Kongu Nagar in Ganapathy and the interior roads of Bharathi Nagar and the Police Quarters Road. Glass, garden waste, plastic, liquor bottles, food leftovers and rubber items like cycle tyres and chappals — some even burnt, none segregated — are thrown by residents from many areas here. The lack of bins is one of the reasons, but locals must know to segregate waste. Sanitary workers with trucks come maybe once a month for collection,” he added.

“Adding to this, there are no streetlights in interior areas and some lights near the police quarters areas do not work. None of the roads is properly laid, and motorists, especially youth zooming past, trip and hurt themselves often. Better roads with speed-breakers are crucial,” he added.

Mr. Giriraj stated, “None in our family steps outside from house after dark, since there are no streetlights, and the waste and weeds attract mosquitoes, insects etc. The dust from the construction close-by and the debris dumped are harmful, so we keep indoors after 5 p.m..”

A private construction worker stated, “We collect as much work possible before 6 p.m. as it gets tougher with lights. There may be sharp objects, and we have been hurt multiple times in the past two weeks.”

The water supply would be normally once a week, now in summer it is once in 10 days. Some collect it from borewells, rest store it, residents said.

Mr. Balraj said, “There are no toilets for us. Workers are given facilities inside the factories. Our only option is open defecation. There are no free health centres. I can’t even get headache medicine after working all day.”

An engineer in the civic body said, “The works for the 24x7 water project by SUEZ India are to begin in wards 20, 25 and 27 soon. After they are completed, roads in Bharathi Nagar will be fixed. Further, a proposal to repair the main road connecting FCI Road and V.O.C Nagar has been sent to the officials and will be approved soon.”

Councillor A. Mariaraj said, “There are 33 sanitary workers who take shifts and engage in door-to-door collection of waste. Some of them have been assigned for tax collection. Hence, there is a delay in garbage disposal. The local people do not dump much here, it is the passersby.”

Refusing allegations regarding debris being sold at scrap shops, he said they are dumped in an area near Annur daily.

The inauguration of the primary health centre in the ward has been delayed due to a some legal complexities. This will be sorted out soon. The public distribution system outlet will be opened next week,” he added.