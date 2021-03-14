Wagons derail inside cement factory at Madukkarai

None injured in the accident

Four wagons transporting cement clinker to a private cement factory at Madukkarai in Coimbatore district derailed on the factory’s premises in the early hours of Saturday. No one was injured.

According to sources in the Palakkad Railway Division, 59 open wagons transported cement clinker from Bijapur, Karnataka, on Friday and they were placed inside the factory campus in three lines, each comprising 23, 18 and 18 wagons.

Three wagons from one of these lines derailed at around 3 a.m. on Saturday and were reported to be damaged. A team of four officials from the Palakkad Division will conduct an inquiry into the derailment, sources added.

A similar derailment of wagons was reported on March 4 within the premises of the cement factory. The railway officials have counselled the factory management on securing the wagons safely inside its campus, the sources said.