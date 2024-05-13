Wagon catches fire at Sankagiri Railway Station in Salem

A fire was reported at an isolated wagon at Sankagiri Railway Station on Monday.

A goods train loaded with coal was on its way to Kerala when one of the wagons suffered a technical snag at Sankagiri railway station. Following this, railway staff disconnected the particular wagon and parked it at the sick line, the track used for rail maintenance.

Meanwhile, on Monday, smoke began to emanate from the isolated wagon. When station staff noticed the fire, they alerted Fire and Rescue Service personnel. The firefighters extinguished the fire after an hour. Railway officials confirmed that, due to the fire accident, train movement in the station was not affected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.