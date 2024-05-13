ADVERTISEMENT

Wagon catches fire at Sankagiri Railway Station in Salem

Published - May 13, 2024 10:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A fire was reported at an isolated wagon at Sankagiri Railway Station on Monday.

A goods train loaded with coal was on its way to Kerala when one of the wagons suffered a technical snag at Sankagiri railway station. Following this, railway staff disconnected the particular wagon and parked it at the sick line, the track used for rail maintenance.

Meanwhile, on Monday, smoke began to emanate from the isolated wagon. When station staff noticed the fire, they alerted Fire and Rescue Service personnel. The firefighters extinguished the fire after an hour. Railway officials confirmed that, due to the fire accident, train movement in the station was not affected.

