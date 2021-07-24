Coimbatore

Wage talks for powerloom weavers

Powerloom units in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts that do job work for larger weavers have demanded increase in wages and the Labour Department has called them for talks here on July 26.

The job working units had an agreement with the master weavers in 2014 and claim that the wages they get now is less than the 2014 agreement. They recently met the Tamil Nadu Textile Minister and sought revision of wages. They also submitted their demands to the Collectors of Coimbatore and Tiruppur. The Assistant Labour Commissioner has called for talks in Coimbatore on July 26 and in Tiruppur on July 29.

The job working units have demanded 60% hike in wages.


