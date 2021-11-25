Wage talks for job-working power loom units conclude

Coimbatore

25 November 2021 00:49 IST

Unit owners to get revised wages from December 1

Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj on Wednesday announced an increase in wages for job-working power loom unit owners in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

The wage talks were held at the Coimbatore District Collectorate in the presence of Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth, Coimbatore District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, and Joint Commissioner for Labour V. Leelavathi.

According to a release, the power loom cloth manufacturers and the job-working units agreed on 23 per cent increase in wages for the Somanur variety fabric and 20 per cent increase in wages for the remaining varieties, in addition to the wage hike announced on March 25, 2014. The revised wages will be provided from December 1, the release said. Representatives from the Federation of Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Job Working Power Loom Unit Owners’ Association and representatives of cloth manufacturers from Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts participated in the wage talks on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising