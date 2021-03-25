Vulnerable polling stations identified in Tiruppur

Of the 3,343 polling stations in the eight Assembly constituencies of Tiruppur district, 549 have been identified as vulnerable, election officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, there are 119 vulnerable stations in Tiruppur North, 110 in Tiruppur South, 81 in Palladam, 79 in Udumalpet, 30 in Dharapuram (Reserved), 48 in Kangeyam, 33 in Avinashi and 49 in Madathukulam.

Three polling stations – one each in Dharapuram (Reserved), Kangeyam and Madathukulam – have been identified as ‘critical’.

District Election Officer and Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan conducted a meeting on Wednesday with the Returning Officers and other election officials regarding the vulnerable and critical polling stations.

Meanwhile, 1,585 additional electronic voting machines were despatched to Kangeyam, Tiruppur South, and Palladam Assembly constituencies after randomisation on Wednesday, sources said.