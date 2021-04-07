Voting percentage dips in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

07 April 2021 23:38 IST

The percentage of voters who registered to vote but did not cast their votes in the Nilgiris was lower this year when compared to 2016.

According to statistics released by the Nilgiris district administration, the overall voter turnout across the Nilgiris stood at 69.86% in 2021. The voter turnout was slightly below the voter turnout percentage in 2016, when the overall voter turnout stood at 71.19%.

Both Udhagamandalam and Coonoor constituencies actually had fewer voters come out to vote in the elections this year, while the total number of people who voted in Gudalur was higher this year than in 2016 by over 5,000 voters.

In Udhagamandalam constituency, the voter turnout was recorded at 65.67% this year as opposed to 69.08% in 2021, while in Coonoor voter turnout was at 69.86% this year as opposed to 71.71% in 2016. In Gudalur, the percentage of votes polled was at 71.39 this year, while it was slightly higher, at 72.78% in 2016.

In absolute numbers, the number of people who turned out to vote across the Nilgiris was slightly higher this year, though the voting percentage was lower.

Officials believe that the reason for the slightly lower turnout of voters who have registered to vote could be due to them unable to come to the Nilgiris to vote due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the surge in the number of cases in various parts of the country.