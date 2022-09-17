Voting is the first step to enter politics, says Kamal Haasan

Staff Reporter
September 17, 2022 21:27 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Hassan presenting an award to 105-year-old farmer Pappammal during ‘Maiam Women Achievers’ award function in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Voting in elections is the first step to enter into politics, said Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan at the ‘Maiam Women Achievers’ award presentation function, here on Saturday.

In an event organised by the party to felicitate women achievers from various fields, Mr. Haasan said, “social changes across the world were made by common people. One need not be a big leader to make changes.”

He also said, “People have to participate in the electoral process and register their vote. One has to strictly avoid getting cash for votes. By getting money for a vote, the future will be lost.” “Many countries in Europe and South America are moving towards centrism. I take pride in being the first centrist party in Asia, and centrism will grow here as well,” said Mr. Hassan.

He distributed awards to women who have achieved in their fields, including 105-year-old Padmashree awardee Pappammal, a farmer from Mettupalayam. He also insisted that the government implement the scheme to give salaries to women who perform work at home and contribute to the growth of the country.

The event was organised by ‘Kamal Kalaikoodam’ in which artists from across the State participated. Expressing happiness about the rejuvenation of rural art forms by youngsters, Mr. Haasan said, “Art and politics are highly intertwined.”

Earlier, while addressing a public programme, he appealed to the students to not use any kind of banned drugs and to promote efforts to create a drug-free society.

