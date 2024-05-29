GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Votes to be counted in 84 tables on June 4

Published - May 29, 2024 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting the arrangements at the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode in Erode in Tamil Nadu.

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting the arrangements at the counting centre at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode in Erode in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 would be counted on June 4 in 84 tables by 252 counting officials at the Government College of Engineering (formerly I.R.T.T.) in Chithode, District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said.

Voting machines used for Erode Parliamentary Constituency that comprises six Assembly constituencies, Erode (East), Erode (West) and Modakkurichi in Erode district, Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, and Dharapuram (SC) and Kangayam in Tiruppur district, have been kept at strong rooms in the centre and are under a three-tier security cover.

Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the counting rooms and other arrangements at the centre and held discussions with officials. He mentioned that votes polled in each Assembly constituency will be counted at 14 tables, and the total rounds may be between 17 and 22. Additionally, he stated that 84 superintendents, 84 assistants, and 84 micro-observers were appointed for the counting process. Furthermore, he confirmed that candidates, their agents, and officers involved in the counting of votes would be allowed to enter through the main entrance on the day of counting.

The Collector inspected the drinking water facility, power supply, toilet facility, parking lots allotted and other basic amenities at the centre.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.