Votes to be counted in 84 tables on June 4

Votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 would be counted on June 4 in 84 tables by 252 counting officials at the Government College of Engineering (formerly I.R.T.T.) in Chithode, District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said.

Voting machines used for Erode Parliamentary Constituency that comprises six Assembly constituencies, Erode (East), Erode (West) and Modakkurichi in Erode district, Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, and Dharapuram (SC) and Kangayam in Tiruppur district, have been kept at strong rooms in the centre and are under a three-tier security cover.

Mr. Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the counting rooms and other arrangements at the centre and held discussions with officials. He mentioned that votes polled in each Assembly constituency will be counted at 14 tables, and the total rounds may be between 17 and 22. Additionally, he stated that 84 superintendents, 84 assistants, and 84 micro-observers were appointed for the counting process. Furthermore, he confirmed that candidates, their agents, and officers involved in the counting of votes would be allowed to enter through the main entrance on the day of counting.

The Collector inspected the drinking water facility, power supply, toilet facility, parking lots allotted and other basic amenities at the centre.