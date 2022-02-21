Votes to be counted at 14 centres in Erode district

Votes polled in the urban local bodies elections held on February 19 will be counted at 14 centres across the district on Tuesday.

Direct elections for the post of councillors for wards in Erode Corporation, four municipalities and 42 town panchayats in the district was held on February 19 at 1,251 polling stations that saw a voter turnout of 70.73%. All the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were kept in strong rooms at 14 centres under three-tier security.

Counting of votes polled in 59 wards in the corporation will take place at the Institute of Road and Transport Technology (IRTT), Chithode while votes polled in four municipalities will be counted at Bhavani – Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Gobichettipalayam - Diamond Jubilee HSS, Sathyamangalam – Kamadhenu Arts and Science College and Punjai Puliyampatti – Government Girls HSS.

Counting centres in town panchayats are Vasavi Arts and Science College – for the town panchayats of Chithode and Nasiyanur; Government Boys HSS, Modakkurichi - Avalpoondurai, Sivagiri, Kollangkovil, Modakkurichi, Vadugapatti, and Arachalur; Shri Sankaravidhyasala Girls HSS, Kodumudi – Kodumudi, Chennasamudram, Vengambur, Kilampadi, Pasur, Unjalur and Vellottamparappu; Kongu Vellalar Matriculation HSS, Perundurai – Pethampalayam, Perundurai, Karumandichellipalayam, Nallampatti, Kanjikovil, Pallapalayam and Chennimalai; Government Girls HSS, Bhavani – Appakudal, Jambai, P. Mettupalayam and Salangapalayam; Government Girls HSS, Anthiyur – Anthiyur, Athani, Nerinjipettai, Ammapettai and Olagadam; Gobi Arts and Science College – Lakkampatti, Gugalur, Kasipalayam, Elathur, Nambiyur and Kolapalur; Kamadhenu Arts and Science College – Ariyappampalayam, Periya Kodiveri, Kempanaickenpalayam and Vaniputhur; and Holy Redeemers Matriculation School at Bhavanisagar for Bhavanisagar town panchayat.