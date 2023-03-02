Votes polled in Erode (East) to be counted on Thursday

March 02, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - ERODE

The counting of votes polled during the February 27 byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency will begin at 8 a.m. at the Government College of Engineering in Chithode on Thursday.

Since 77 candidates contested in the byelection, counting will take place on two floors to prevent delay in declaring the results. While the ground floor has 10 tables, the first floor has six tables.

Votes will be counted over 15 rounds across 16 tables by more than 100 counting officials.

Each table will be monitored by a micro-observer and three officers. At 8 a.m., the counting of postal ballots will begin, and the counting of votes polled in EVMs will start at 8.30 a.m.

A three-tier security cover has been thrown around the counting centre where EVMs used at 238 polling booths have been kept in two strong rooms and sealed.

The seal will be removed in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni, General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav, Returning Officer K. Sivakumar and representatives of recognised political parties. Later, the EVMs will be taken to the two floors. Election officials said the declaration of the first round result could be made by 11 a.m.

Only those having the photo identity cards issued by the Election Commission will be allowed into the college.

Monday’s polling recorded a turnout of 74.79% and the political fortunes of 77 candidates, including E.V.K.S. Elangovan of the Congress and K.S. Thennarasu of the AIADMK, will be known on Thursday.