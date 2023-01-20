ADVERTISEMENT

Votes polled in Chinna Thadagam Panchayat election in Coimbatore to be recounted on Jan. 24

January 20, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The votes polled in the Chinna Thadagam Panchayat President election that was held in December, 2019, are to be recounted on January 24, as directed by the Principal District and Sessions Court, Coimbatore.

The court passed the direction after hearing the petition by K. Sudha (48) of Veerapandi Pudur.

According to reports, Assistant Project Officer of Rural Development Department P. Srinivasan will be the conducting officer and Periyanaickenpalayam Block Development Officer V. Senthil Kumar the assistant election conducting officer. As per the order, all candidates are to be present in the Community Hall in Kurudampalayam panchayat on January 24 and the recounting will be videographed.

Ms. Sudha, a candidate supported by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was declared the winner in January 2020 by four votes against S. Soundaravadivu (40) of Chinna Thadagam supported by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Due to an alleged counting error, Ms. Sudha was not given the winning certificate. A day later, election officials reportedly stated that S. Soundaravadivu had gotten three votes more than the other. Following this, Ms. Sudha moved the court in February 2020.

