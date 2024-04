April 21, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The voter turnout in Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency for the Lok Sabha elections held on April 19 stood at 64.89%. According to district election officials, voter turnout was estimated to be 64.81 % earlier and it was revised to 64.89 % on Sunday. The voter turnout was 67.4 % in Palladam, 75.3 % in Sulur, 66.4 % in Koundampalayam, 58.7 % in Coimbatore North, 59.2 % in Coimbatore South and 59.6 % in Sulur, according to the revised estimate.