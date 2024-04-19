ADVERTISEMENT

Voters take home saplings at model polling stations in Coimbatore

April 19, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Free saplings were distributed to voters by a polling station at Sulur in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Saplings were given free of cost to voters who turned up at the model polling stations in Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati had organised 5,036 saplings through the Forest Department at the six model polling stations - one in each Assembly segment of Coimbatore north, Coimbatore south, Koundampalayam, Singnallur, Sulur, and Palladam.

In Sulur, the voters were seen choosing the variety that they wanted to plant. “I am going to plant it in front of my house,” said an voter at the Venkitapuram polling station.

Buttermilk was distributed at the model polling booths.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US