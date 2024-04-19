GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Voters take home saplings at model polling stations in Coimbatore

April 19, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Free saplings were distributed to voters by a polling station at Sulur in Coimbatore on Friday.

Free saplings were distributed to voters by a polling station at Sulur in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Saplings were given free of cost to voters who turned up at the model polling stations in Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency on Friday.

Returning Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati had organised 5,036 saplings through the Forest Department at the six model polling stations - one in each Assembly segment of Coimbatore north, Coimbatore south, Koundampalayam, Singnallur, Sulur, and Palladam.

In Sulur, the voters were seen choosing the variety that they wanted to plant. “I am going to plant it in front of my house,” said an voter at the Venkitapuram polling station.

Buttermilk was distributed at the model polling booths.

