ADVERTISEMENT

Voters from six villages in Krishnagiri boycott polls

April 19, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of six villages, including Tholvapetta, Kullatti, Palayoor, and Koundanur in Bettamugilalam Panchayat in Krishnagiri district boycotted the Lok Sabha polls on Friday to voice their discontent over the persistent lack of essential amenities such as drinking water and proper roads.

The area consists of 1,033 voters. In response to the situation, officials from the District Revenue Department visited the area, assuring the residents of addressing their grievances. However, the residents decided not to vote.

Expressing frustration, the residents highlighted a recurrent theme of political neglect spanning over three decades, wherein promises made during election campaigns remain unfulfilled once candidates secure their positions. “This has led us to take a stand,” a resident said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US