GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Voters from six villages in Krishnagiri boycott polls

April 19, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of six villages, including Tholvapetta, Kullatti, Palayoor, and Koundanur in Bettamugilalam Panchayat in Krishnagiri district boycotted the Lok Sabha polls on Friday to voice their discontent over the persistent lack of essential amenities such as drinking water and proper roads.

The area consists of 1,033 voters. In response to the situation, officials from the District Revenue Department visited the area, assuring the residents of addressing their grievances. However, the residents decided not to vote.

Expressing frustration, the residents highlighted a recurrent theme of political neglect spanning over three decades, wherein promises made during election campaigns remain unfulfilled once candidates secure their positions. “This has led us to take a stand,” a resident said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.