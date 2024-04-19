Voters from six villages in Krishnagiri boycott polls

April 19, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Residents of six villages, including Tholvapetta, Kullatti, Palayoor, and Koundanur in Bettamugilalam Panchayat in Krishnagiri district boycotted the Lok Sabha polls on Friday to voice their discontent over the persistent lack of essential amenities such as drinking water and proper roads.

The area consists of 1,033 voters. In response to the situation, officials from the District Revenue Department visited the area, assuring the residents of addressing their grievances. However, the residents decided not to vote.

Expressing frustration, the residents highlighted a recurrent theme of political neglect spanning over three decades, wherein promises made during election campaigns remain unfulfilled once candidates secure their positions. “This has led us to take a stand,” a resident said.