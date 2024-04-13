ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatives to EPIC that voters can produce at polling booths

April 13, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Voters unable to produce an Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) can produce any one of 12 listed documents for identification while voting at polling booths in Erode on April 19, said District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara.

A release said that documents that will be allowed are Aadhaar card, job card issued under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices, health insurance smart card issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour, drivers’ license, PAN card, smart card issued by the Registrar General of India under the National Population Register, passport, pension document with photograph, service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments, official identity cards for MPs and MLAs and UDID card for persons with disabilities.

Voters have been asked to carry their voter information slips and produce any one of the documents listed, the release said.

