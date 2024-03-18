Voters awareness rally held in Krishnagiri

March 18, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Under the aegis of the department of differently-abled welfare, a three-wheeler rally by differently-abled persons was organised here to create voter awareness by the district administration on Monday.

Flagging open the rally, Collector K.M.Sarayu said, as part of the SVEEP-2024 of the Election commission of India, to create awareness on cent percent voting, various initiatives and contests are being organised in the district. This include kolam contest, signature campaign, LED campaign with short films, sports events among others.

Ms. Sarayu urged first time voters, who are turning 18 to register for voting and exercise their democratic duty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.