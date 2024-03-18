Voters awareness rally held in Krishnagiri

March 18, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Under the aegis of the department of differently-abled welfare, a three-wheeler rally by differently-abled persons was organised here to create voter awareness by the district administration on Monday.

Flagging open the rally, Collector K.M.Sarayu said, as part of the SVEEP-2024 of the Election commission of India, to create awareness on cent percent voting, various initiatives and contests are being organised in the district. This include kolam contest, signature campaign, LED campaign with short films, sports events among others.

Ms. Sarayu urged first time voters, who are turning 18 to register for voting and exercise their democratic duty.