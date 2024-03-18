GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Voters aged above 85 and persons with disabilities can cast postal votes’

March 18, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has said that electors above the age of 85, persons with disabilities, those who have COVID-19 and those with symptoms, can cast postal votes for the election to the Erode Parliamentary Constituency scheduled for April 19.

A release said that booth level officers (BLOs) will distribute Form 12D to these voters at their residence before March 24. If the electors are not available during the official’s first visit, they will visit the house a second time. An SMS will be sent to the electors mobile number regarding the date and time of the visit of the officers during which they can cast their vote.

After verifying their electoral photo identity card, their signature or thumb impression will be received and officials will explain the process to cast their vote and provide a postal ballot. In case of any clarification, voters can call 0424-2266766, the release added.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.