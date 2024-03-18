‘Voters aged above 85 and persons with disabilities can cast postal votes’

March 18, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - ERODE

District Election Officer and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has said that electors above the age of 85, persons with disabilities, those who have COVID-19 and those with symptoms, can cast postal votes for the election to the Erode Parliamentary Constituency scheduled for April 19.

A release said that booth level officers (BLOs) will distribute Form 12D to these voters at their residence before March 24. If the electors are not available during the official’s first visit, they will visit the house a second time. An SMS will be sent to the electors mobile number regarding the date and time of the visit of the officers during which they can cast their vote.

After verifying their electoral photo identity card, their signature or thumb impression will be received and officials will explain the process to cast their vote and provide a postal ballot. In case of any clarification, voters can call 0424-2266766, the release added.