Voter turnout highest in Bhavani segment of Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency

April 20, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A total of 11,35,267 votes - 5,66,970 male, 5,68,204 female, and 93 others - have been polled in the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency, for attainment of 70.58% voter turnout.

The electorate count was 16,08,521 with 7,91,027 men, 8,17,239 women, and 255 others.

The 1,742 polling stations were spread over Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituencies in Erode district, and Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South.

There was a notably higher voter turnout in the Assembly segments in Erode district.

The voter turnout was the highest in Bhavani (79.05%), followed by Gobichettipalayam (78.49%), Perundurai (77.68), Anthiyur (76.51%), Tiruppur South (61.06%), and Tiruppur North (59.27).

2019 scenario

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Subbarayan had won by polling 5,08,725 votes accounting for 44.44 % of the electorate.

The first runner-up was M.S.M. Anandan of AIADMK with 4,15,357 votes reflecting a vote share of 37.10 %.

V.S. Chandirakumar of Makkal Needhi Maiam had polled 64,657 votes (5.78%), and S.R. Selvam garnered 43,9816 (3.91% votes).

As many as 21,861 votes (1.95%) were cast for NOTA (None Of The Above) option.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, V. Sathyabama of AIADMK won with 4,42,778 votes (42.16%), defeating N. Dineshkumar of DMDK who polled 2,63,463 (25.09%).

The sitting MP Mr. Subbarayan was placed fifth with 33,331 votes (3.17%) behind M. Senthilnathan of DMK (2,05,411 votes/ 19.56%) and E.V.K.S. Elangovan of Congress (47,554 / 4.53%).

