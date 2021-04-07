Voter turnout drops by 2.48% in Erode district

Erode

07 April 2021 22:12 IST

Voter turnout in the district has dropped by 2.48 % in the Assembly election 2021 when compared to the election held in 2016.

Polling was held at 2,741 polling stations at 951 locations on Tuesday in which the turnout recorded in the eight Assembly constituency stood at 76.91% when compared to 79.39% in the 2016 election. While the poll percentage of men was 78.61, women were 75.29 and third gender 34.55. Poll percentage in each constituency was Erode (East) 66.24%, Erode (West) 69.36%, Modakkurichi 75.26%, Perundurai 82.60%, Bhavani 83.50%, Anthiyur 79.69%, Gobichettipalayam 82.52% and Bhavanisagar (Reserved) 77.37%. While Bhavani recorded the highest poll percentage in the district, Erode (East) recorded the lowest poll percentage.

Thus of the total 19,63,032 electors in the district comprising 9,56,273 men, 10,06,649 women and 100 third gender, a total of 15,09,692 cast their vote. It includes 7,51,766 men, 7,57,888 women and 38 third genders.

Advertising

Advertising